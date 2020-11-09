Main Content

Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry & More Spoke With Dr. Fauci In Star-Studded Covid-19 Call

CLIP11/09/20
Dr. Anthony Fauci has some serious star power in his corner! Back in April, Kim Kardashian West organized a video call between Dr. Fauci and dozens of A-list celebrities to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently told CNN that the virtual call included 36 stars, like Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

