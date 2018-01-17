Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Their Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child via surrogate, Kim confirmed on her website on Tuesday. Watch to find out more!
Appearing:
Tags: north west, babies, kourtney kardashian, kendall jenner, kim kardashian west, keeping up with the kardashians, kris jenner, tristan thompson, pregnancies, kim kardashians surrogate, kylie jenner pregnant, kim k surrogate, saint west, caitlyn jenner, kim k, kardashian, kim kardashian kanye west, kimye third child, kim kardashian kanye west third child, kanye west, khloe kardashian pregnant, kids, kylie jenner, khloe kardashian, kardashians, kim kardashian, kimye, kim k third cihld, kanye west kids
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.