Stars from all walks of life are calling for justice after a young Black man named Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale, California’s City Hall. On Friday, a government spokesperson said that while an investigation into the 24-year-old’s death was ongoing, it seemed he “tragically died by suicide.” From Kim Kardashian West to Valentino Khan to Jaden Smith and more, see which celebrities are calling for a further investigation into what many are calling a lynching.

