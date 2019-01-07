Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian and Jada Pinkett Smith are among the stars happy about Cyntoia Brown's impending freedom. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced his decision to commute Brown's prison sentence, nearly 15 years after she murdered a man at age 16. Brown claimed that she was a sex trafficking victim at the time and feared for her life. Find out which other celebs have taken interest in her case.

Appearing: