Kanye West's first campaign speech in his bid to become president of the United States ruffled some feathers – reportedly within his own family, too. While addressing a crowd at his first campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend, the outspoken rapper revealed that he'd initially considered abortion when now-wife Kim Kardashian became pregnant with their first child, now-7-year-old North. Kim has yet to publicly react to Kanye's words, and a source tells People that she's "shocked that Kanye spoke about North" and "furious that he shared something so private." Access Hollywood has reached out to a rep for Kim for comment.

