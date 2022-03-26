Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kim Kardashian Is 'Crazy' About Boyfriend Pete Davidson (Report)

CLIP03/25/22
Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is crazy about her boyfriend Pete Davidson! A source told People that the 41-year-old billionaire and the 28-year-old comedian are still going strong. "Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now," the source said. "He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though." Kim and Pete were first spotted holding hands in October. The pair stayed hush-hush about their relationship until this month, when shared the Skims founder a photo of Pete on her Instagram.

Appearing:
Tags: Kim Kardashian, pete davidson, celebrity couples, Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Kimye
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.