Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is crazy about her boyfriend Pete Davidson! A source told People that the 41-year-old billionaire and the 28-year-old comedian are still going strong. "Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now," the source said. "He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though." Kim and Pete were first spotted holding hands in October. The pair stayed hush-hush about their relationship until this month, when shared the Skims founder a photo of Pete on her Instagram.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution