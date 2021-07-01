Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian has been vacationing in Italy this past week, stopping at several iconic locations along the way, but the outfit she wore to the Vatican is raising some eyebrows. The 40-year-old reality star visited the holy city and wore an off the shoulder laced white dress with cutouts near her hips. The outfit was a little revealing for Vatican standards as guests are required to cover their shoulders, but Kim assured fans that she covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. “Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s,” she wrote in part on Instagram.

