Kim Kardashian Hires Great-Grandmother She Helped Free From Prison As Shapewear Model

Alice Marie Johnson is celebrating a new chapter. A year after Kim Kardashian helped free her from prison following 21 years behind bars for a nonviolent drug offense, the great-grandmother is now a spokesmodel for Kim's new shapewear line. In a teaser for the SKIMS collection, dropping Sept. 10, Alice explains how the beauty mogul "went to war" over the injustice in her case – even though Alice had never even heard of her.

