Kim Kardashian is an open book, but she's not naming names! The reality star was a guest on the "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast on Thursday and dropped hints about her rumored new man, Pete Davidson. Although the 41-year-old played coy on her reported relationship with the comedian, she did allude to him in one of her answers, joking that we all know who her favorite SNL cast member is. She also revealed that she likes a lot of Taylor Swift's songs in the interview.

