Kim Kardashian Has Been Giving Maria Menounos Advice About Surrogacy

Maria Menounos sits with Access Live and talks about tying the knot on New Year's Eve in 2017! And, are her and Keven Undergaro looking to have kids anytime soon?
Appearing:
Tags: Access, access live, maria menounos, maria menounos keven undergaro, maria menounos wedding, weddings, keven undergaro, keven undergaro maria menounos, maria menounos interview, maria menounos access live
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.