Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are bonding over little blue boxes. The pair were spotted posing together at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection launch party on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Kim and Hailey's photo-op together comes after the 25-year-old model was recently attacked online by the SKIMS founder's ex-husband Kanye West. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," among other things. Kanye's remarks about Hailey come as he's recently been under fire for making antisemitic comments.

