Kate Middleton Dazzles In Red Sparkly Gown To Promote Royal Family Christmas Concert
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are bonding over little blue boxes. The pair were spotted posing together at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection launch party on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Kim and Hailey's photo-op together comes after the 25-year-old model was recently attacked online by the SKIMS founder's ex-husband Kanye West. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," among other things. Kanye's remarks about Hailey come as he's recently been under fire for making antisemitic comments.