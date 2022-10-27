Main Content

Kim Kardashian & Hailey Bieber Pose Together At Event Amid Kanye West's Bullying Of The Model

CLIP10/27/22

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are bonding over little blue boxes. The pair were spotted posing together at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection launch party on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Kim and Hailey's photo-op together comes after the 25-year-old model was recently attacked online by the SKIMS founder's ex-husband Kanye West. Ye called Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," among other things. Kanye's remarks about Hailey come as he's recently been under fire for making antisemitic comments.

