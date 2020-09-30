Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is counting her blessings. The proud mom took to Instagram this week to celebrate her tight-knit family, sharing a photoshoot of her husband, Kanye West, and all four of their kids looking so happy together. In the pics, Kanye is seen sweetly holding on to their youngest son, Psalm, while the eldest, 7-year-old North, looks down at her little sister, Chicago, who, like her brother Saint, shoots the camera a sweet smile. Kim accompanied the heartwarming snaps with a simple but loving caption, writing simply, "How did I get so lucky?" The post appeared to set the record straight on continued divorce rumors surrounding Kim and Kanye amid his erratic social media behavior and troubled presidential run.

