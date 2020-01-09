Kim Kardashian Gives Tour Of Her Massive Refrigerators After Trolls Mock Her For Empty Fridge Pic

Also available on the NBC app

Fans were a little taken aback when Kim Kardashian posted an advert for a restocking of her Skims collection where she posed in front of a seemingly empty fridge. After trolls began teasing the star about the lack of food available to her four children, Kim set the record straight! The 39-year-old gave viewers a tour of her multiple fridges, freezers and pantries on her Instagram story, each one stocked to the brim with fresh produce, snacks, prepared meals and more. No one is going hungry in the Kardashian-West household!

