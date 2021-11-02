Main Content

Kim Kardashian Gets Help From Demi Moore For 'Fashion Emergency' At WSJ's Innovator Awards

Kim Kardashian is a brand innovator, but she's not immune to fashion emergencies! The "Skims" founder was looking chic in a brown leather dress from her Skims collaboration with Fendi at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards on Monday night. Kim was being honored as a brand Innovator for her shapewear line but on her way up to accept the accolade, her dress started unzipping from the bottom. Fendi designer Kim Jones and actress Demi Moore sprang into action to help the mom of four re-zip.

