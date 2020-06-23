Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is flaunting what she’s always got! The reality star shared old cell phone footage from a corset fitting in London, which showed off her extremely cinched waist. Kim hinted in her social media caption, that the corset fitting was in order to recreate a similar waist-cinching style that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. In the video, Kim can be seen checking herself out in the mirror in nothing but a nude bodysuit corset. And, Kim also hinted in the caption of the video that she’s got some more body-slimming looks up her sleeve, and she’s going to be sharing new designs soon!

