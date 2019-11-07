Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian's not afraid to flaunt her curves! The reality star stepped out on Nov. 6, 2019 to attend the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards and she rocked a jean outfit with oversized sleeves and dark blue leather chaps. She had her hubby Kanye West by her side who color coordinated his outfit in an all-blue look and gold chain. They looked super in love on the red carpet with Kanye grinning ear-to-ear as he gazed at his wifey.

Appearing: