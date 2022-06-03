Main Content

Kim Kardashian Fights For Temporary Release of Father Whose Daughter Was Killed In Uvalde Shooting

CLIP06/03/22

Kim Kardashian is fighting for justice. The 41-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to fight for "temporary release" of the imprisoned father of one of the Uvalde, Tx. shooting victims so he can attend his daughter's funeral. "I ask the @officialFBOP to grant Eli Torres temporary release so that he can say his last goodbye to his baby girl. Every parent deserves that right," Kim wrote. Torres is currently serving a 25-year sentence for drug trafficking, according to reports by TMZ.

Tags: Kim Kardashian, uvalde, school shooting, Justice, family, Children, mass shooting, Crime, news
