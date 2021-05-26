Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kim Kardashian Fails First-Year Law Student Exam: ‘Makes You Want To Give Up’

CLIP05/26/21
Also available on the nbc app

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Kim Kardashian didn’t pass her first-year law student exam. The reality star shared the news with sisters Kourtney and Khloé in a sneak peek at this week’s new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” where Kim’s legal mentor explained to Kim that her score may not have been high enough to pass, but she did perform well enough on the test to demonstrate a promising future as a lawyer. Despite Kim’s understandable disappointment, Kourtney and Khloé were there to share helpful support and encouragement, along with heartfelt assurance that they aren’t the only ones impressed with Kim’s hard work.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Kim Kardashian, kim kardashian law school, kim kardashian bar exam, kim kardashian sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, kuwtk
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.