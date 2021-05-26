Also available on the nbc app

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Kim Kardashian didn’t pass her first-year law student exam. The reality star shared the news with sisters Kourtney and Khloé in a sneak peek at this week’s new “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” where Kim’s legal mentor explained to Kim that her score may not have been high enough to pass, but she did perform well enough on the test to demonstrate a promising future as a lawyer. Despite Kim’s understandable disappointment, Kourtney and Khloé were there to share helpful support and encouragement, along with heartfelt assurance that they aren’t the only ones impressed with Kim’s hard work.

