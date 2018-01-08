Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Comment She Made About Tyson Beckford

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash about a comment she made about Tyson Beckford after he body shamed her. Watch to find out what's going on!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, calvin klein, fashion, kourtney kardashian, kendall jenner, keeping up with the kardashians, kris jenner, kylie jenner, khloe kardashian, kardashians, style, kim kardashian, kardashian, kim k
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.