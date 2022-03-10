Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for her advice for women in the working world. The 41-year-old mogul spoke to Variety and revealed her advice for women regarding work ethic. "Get your f-----g a-- up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said. Her comment received a lot of hate online with some user's calling it "tone deaf" and others pointing out that she came from a wealthy, successful family.

