Kim Kardashian Explains Meaning Behind North West's 'STOP' Sign At Paris Fashion Week

CLIP07/08/22

North West is not ready for her closeup! Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video, filmed and posted on Instagram by fashion exec Michail Pelêt, of her and North sitting front row at Paris Fashion Week's Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing show, and she provided context behind North's "STOP" sign. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show," she wrote.

