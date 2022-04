Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is giving an update about her sister Kourtney! The Skims founder was on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, where she dished on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship. She revealed the pair definitely see having a baby in their future as well as what fans can expect to see with the couple on their new Hulu series.

