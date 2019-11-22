Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian West has a high-fashion hiccup! The KKW Beauty mogul got emotional while trying on outfits as she lamented not being able to wear a designer dress. She captioned a post on Instagram with a crying emoji and wrote, "How good would this @versace dress have been if it fit?" Kim didn't clarify whether the gown was too big or too small, but she still received praise from fans for her stunning sense of style. The reality star's couture conundrum comes just weeks after she revealed she had gained 18 lbs. over the past year.

