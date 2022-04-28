Main Content

Kim Kardashian Cries After Ex Kanye West Gifts Her With Recovered Sex Tape Footage

CLIP04/28/22

Kim Kardashian is putting her infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J in the past once and for all. On Episode 3 of "The Kardashians," the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West acquired the last footage of the home movie, which was originally leaked in 2007. An emotional Kim showed loved ones including Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian a large suitcase Ye brought to her in New York from LA that held the devices her tape was on.

