Kim Kardashian is putting her infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J in the past once and for all. On Episode 3 of "The Kardashians," the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West acquired the last footage of the home movie, which was originally leaked in 2007. An emotional Kim showed loved ones including Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian a large suitcase Ye brought to her in New York from LA that held the devices her tape was on.

