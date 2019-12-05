Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian knows her friendship with Paris Hilton helped put her on the map. The beauty mogul and reality star told The Los Angeles Times that "a lot of people became aware" of her through the socialite, saying that Paris "has done a lot" for her in her career. Kim reflected on how she and her longtime pal "lost contact for a little bit" once "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was underway, but Paris was "always really supportive and sweet" when they would "run into each other and reconnect" over the years.

Appearing: