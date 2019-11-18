Kim Kardashian Credits Motherhood For Sparking Criminal Justice Reform Passion: It's 'A Big Drive'

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian wants to change the world! In a new interview with "Today" co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, the reality star got candid on why she is so passionate about criminal justice reform. "When you become a mom, you become so protective," she said. "You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as a safe and as fair as possible."

Appearing: