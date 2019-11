Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian just confessed a major little-known fact about herself! The fashion mogul recently revealed that she made a cameo in a Tupac music video way back in the day. "When I was 14. I was in a Tupac video. It was 1994. No one would ever know," she confessed on an episode of her pal Jonathan Cheban's "Foodgod OMFG!" podcast.

