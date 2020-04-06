Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian West’s new documentary “The Justice Project” debuted on Sunday, and it offered a close look at how the reality star is working to reform criminal justice in the United States. The 39-year-old championed The First Step Act, which contributed to the release of over 7,000 offenders. But she also sat down with convicted offenders to hear their stories first-hand, and often directly contributed to their early release. From Alice Johnson to Dawn Jackson, here are a few of the people Kim Kardashian is helping find justice.

