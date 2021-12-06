2021 People's Choice Awards Top Moments: Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Dwayne Johnson And More
Kim Kardashian is celebrating her oldest son's special day with a heartwarming trip down memory lane. The beauty mogul wished son Saint West a happy 6th birthday on Sunday, sharing a slew of photos of the little one showing off his adorable grin over the years. Kim also posted a video montage on her IG story, which featured cute throwbacks of estranged husband Kanye West spending time with their little boy.