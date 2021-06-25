Main Content

Kim Kardashian Catches Daughter Chicago In Her Closet Trying To ‘Sneak Off’ With Mom’s Purse

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago is a mini fashionista. On Thursday, the 40-year-old reality star shared a photo of her 3-year-old trying to sneak off with a purse from mom’s closet when she was caught in the act. “Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff,” she wrote alongside the hilarious snap. The mom-of-four has had a big month of celebrations. On June 15, her daughter North West turned 8-years-old and the proud mom commemorated the special day with tons of adorable mommy-daughter photos.

