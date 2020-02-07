Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian is keeping her father's legacy alive with her burgeoning law career, but his spirit may be living on in another way, too. At the launch of her SKIMS shapewear line at Nordstrom this week, the reality star told E! News about the building evidence that her late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., has been reincarnated in her 8-month-old son, Psalm. Kim said that after a medium in Bali told her that her father would come back through her next son, more than one person has said the same thing. "Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated. So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him,” she said.

