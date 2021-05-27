Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian shut down any speculation that she ever hooked up with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker. The 40-year-old addressed the romance rumors in her Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday. When a fan asked about the reports which claimed that Kim and Travis once got together, the reality star replied, “No! False narrative!. "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt.” The story first surfaced after Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed the duo had an affair. The model told “Us Weekly” in May, “I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair.” But the 45-year-old drummer claimed in his memoir that he “never touched” Kim even though he admits to secretly checking her out during a trip to Amsterdam more than 20 years ago.

Appearing: