Also available on the nbc app

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's little ones are growing up so fast! The beauty mogul shared a photo of her youngest son, Psalm West, posing with Khloe's daughter, True Thompson in a cute new cousins snap on Wednesday – though we'd swear the lookalike youngsters were brother and sister! Kim told her Instagram followers that 1-year-old Psalm and 2-year-old True get along just as well as it seems, calling the pair "besties" in her caption. It's nice to see Kim enjoying some adorable family snaps during what's been a challenging time for the beauty mogul amid concerns for husband Kanye West's well-being.

Appearing: