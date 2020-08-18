Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Monica to campaign for C-Murder's release from prison. The beauty mogul and aspiring attorney is continuing her crusade for criminal justice reform, this time taking on the rapper's case more than a decade after he was convicted for a second time of killing 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a New Orleans nightclub n 2002. Miller who was originally convicted in 2003, had his conviction thrown out and was re-tried and convicted again in 2009. He is currently serving a life sentence and has consistently maintained his innocence. Kim explained in a series of tweets over the weekend that Miller's situation caught her attention because of the 10-2 jury decision in his re-trial and subsequent evidence, including recanted witness testimony.

