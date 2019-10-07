Kim Kardashian Brings All Her Kids To Armenia For This Special Reason

Also available on the NBC app

The Kardashians are taking Armenia! Kim Kardashian shared a video where she carries her youngest son Psalm. The video reads, "waves tonight by @chrisappleton1 for the baptism." The reality star is reportedly set to have her three youngest kiddos Saint, Chicago and Psalm baptized while on the trip, according to multiple reports. Her eldest daughter North West was previously baptized on a trip to Jerusalem. Also on the trip is her sister Kourtney as well as Kim's glam squad which includes Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic.

