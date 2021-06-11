Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her divorce from Kanye West in a whole new way. In the series finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” the reality star is revealing details about her split, something she had been keeping relatively private since filing in February 2021. “I never thought I was lonely, and I never--I always thought that's totally fine. I could just have my kids. My husband moves from state to state, and I just, I'm on this ride with him. And I was okay with that and then, after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, no, I don't want,” she told her mom Kris Jenner.

