“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is finishing its run after its 20th season this year, and now we are getting a glimpse of the family breaking the sad news to their crew. The sneak peek clip from this week’s episode shows how emotional Kris, Khloe and Kim got telling the people who run the show behind the scenes that the series is ending. “It’s been a really excruciating decision to make, this journey has been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done, and we can’t even express the appreciation that we have for you along the way,” matriarch Kris Jenner said. The 20th and final season of KUWTK is currently playing out but the series finale date has not been announced yet.

