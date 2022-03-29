Main Content

Access Hollywood
Kim Kardashian Apologizes For Her Controversial Advice Telling Women To Get 'Up And Work'

Kim Kardashian is addressing her previous controversial advice for women in business after she got backlash. Earlier this month the 41-year-old billionaire told women to "get your f---king ass up and work" during a Variety profile. The comment quickly went viral with many calling her advice tone deaf. On Monday, the Skims founder addressed those remarks while talking to "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts. "It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way," she said.

