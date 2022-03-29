Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian is addressing her previous controversial advice for women in business after she got backlash. Earlier this month the 41-year-old billionaire told women to "get your f---king ass up and work" during a Variety profile. The comment quickly went viral with many calling her advice tone deaf. On Monday, the Skims founder addressed those remarks while talking to "GMA" co-anchor Robin Roberts. "It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way," she said.

