Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Pack On PDA During Date Night Out: 'Late Nite Snack'

CLIP04/11/22

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't afraid to show a little PDA! The 41-year-old makeup mogul started the week by sharing some loved up pictures with the 28-year-old comedian on her Instagram on Monday. In one snap the "Saturday Night Live" star wraps his arms around the reality star as he kisses her cheek and in another photo they lovingly stare into each other's eyes as they wrap their arms around each other. "Late nite snack," she captioned the sweet post.

