Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having a doubleheader dinner date night! The duo reportedly went out to dinner for the second night in a row in NYC. Pete and Kim were both seen at Zero Bond, a private members' club, on Wednesday night. According to Page Six, the pair arrived separately. The "KKW" beauty mogul was photographed arriving after the "SNL" star, wearing a head-to-toe black velvet dress with a long ponytail and statement earrings.

