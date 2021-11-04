Main Content

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Out To Dinner For Second Night In A Row

CLIP11/04/21

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having a doubleheader dinner date night! The duo reportedly went out to dinner for the second night in a row in NYC. Pete and Kim were both seen at Zero Bond, a private members' club, on Wednesday night. According to Page Six, the pair arrived separately. The "KKW" beauty mogul was photographed arriving after the "SNL" star, wearing a head-to-toe black velvet dress with a long ponytail and statement earrings.

Tags: Kim Kardashian, kardashian, pete davidson, date, zero bond, nyc, SNL
