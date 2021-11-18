Main Content

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Celebrate His 28th Birthday In Palm Spring Amid Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson spent his 28th birthday on Tuesday with one special lady, Kim Kardashian. On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav posted two snaps on Instagram of the "Saturday Night Live" comedian celebrating his birthday at what appears to be Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, Calif. In one of the pics, Pete is posing on a couch next to Kim, Kris and the 62-year-old rapper. Kim and Pete's latest hangout comes as the two continue to spark dating rumors after being seen together multiple times over the last few weeks.

