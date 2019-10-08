Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian honored the victims of the Armenian Genocide with a somber appearance at the Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Oct. 8. The sisters, along with Kourtney's oldest children Mason, 9, and Penelope, 7, paid their respects with fellow mourners, laying roses around the eternal flame amid silent reflection on the 1915 massacre that claimed up to 1.5 million lives. Kim's own little ones weren't present for the somber event but did join their famous family overseas for a special milestone. The beauty mogul's three younger children, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 4 months, were all reportedly baptized at an Armenian cathedral.

Appearing: