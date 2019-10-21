Access
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Almost Gave Baby Psalm This Name

Psalm West was almost named after his Dadye! The birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child was documented during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and there's an interesting story behind the baby's unqiue name. "His name was going to be Ye," Kim revealed. "Kanye doesn't like Ye 'cause Ye doesn't mean anything. So, we looked up every name in the bible that had Ye at the beginning and the only name was Yechiel." But in the end, Kylie Jenner helped the expectant parents decide on the perfect moniker!

