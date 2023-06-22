Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have a lot more in common than fans may think. The SKIMS founder was on the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube show “Who’s In My Bathroom” and the two got very honest during a game of “Truth or Shot,” revealing if they were a part of the mile high club. "Yes," Hailey said to which Kim responded "Samesies." That isn’t all the two talked about, they got spicy while chatting about their sex life and while on the topic of dating, Kim admitted she’s caught a lot of “inappropriate people” sliding into her DMs.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight