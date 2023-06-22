Main Content

Kim Kardashian And Hailey Bieber Reveal They’re Both In The Mile-High Club

CLIP06/21/23

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have a lot more in common than fans may think. The SKIMS founder was on the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube show “Who’s In My Bathroom” and the two got very honest during a game of “Truth or Shot,” revealing if they were a part of the mile high club. "Yes," Hailey said to which Kim responded "Samesies." That isn’t all the two talked about, they got spicy while chatting about their sex life and while on the topic of dating, Kim admitted she’s caught a lot of “inappropriate people” sliding into her DMs.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber interview, Who's In My Bathroom, Kim Kardashian Hailey Bieber, Mile High club, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Mile High Club, Kris Jenner, kim k, Rhode
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.