Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are twinning! The 41-year-old mom shared adorable selfies with her 8-year-old on Thursday, showing the pair snuggling in bed while wearing matching pink pajamas with hearts on them and big smiles on their faces. The reality star simply captioned the loving post with the two pink hearts emoji. Recently, fans have gotten a closer look at Kim's sweet relationship with her eldest daughter, thanks to their joint TikTok account, kimandnorth, that was created in November.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution