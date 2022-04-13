Kim Kardashian is subtly showing Pete Davidson some love! The Skims founder posted a video on her Instagram on Tuesday of Disney's Jasmine and Aladdin on their magic carpet as part of Disneyland's "It's a Small World" ride. "Jasmine and Aladdin," she captioned the clip. The apparent nod to her new beau comes after the pair shared their first kiss on the set of "SNL" where they portrayed the famous Disney characters for a skit back in October.

