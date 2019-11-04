Kim Kardashian Admits That She’s Gained 18 Pounds: ‘Sometimes We Fall Off’

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian is keeping things real. The reality star revealed to her followers in a now-expired Instagram story that she’s gained some weight and she’s hitting the gym with trainer Melissa Alcantra to get back on track. “So we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do,” she said. “With (Alcantra) but I figured we have to get into it at some point. And yeah, I mean, sometimes we fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen-off times where I am, I think, 18 lbs. up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

Appearing: