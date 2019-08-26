Kim Kardashian Admits She Was 'Embarrassingly Obsessed' With Fame: It 'Can Be Addictive'

Also available on the NBC app

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to admit the downside of her life in the spotlight. The mom of four got candid with husband Kanye West for a new interview in Vogue Arabia, revealing that despite money "always" being "the goal" she ended up finding herself fixated on being a celebrity. "I was obsessed with fame, like embarrassingly obsessed," Kim told the mag, agreeing that it "can be addictive." She has no regrets, though. The beauty mogul explained why it's all been worth it even though she does wish she "could have more privacy at times."

