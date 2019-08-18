Kim Kardashian Admits Paris Hilton 'Literally Gave' Her A Career: I'd 'Do Anything For Her'

Also available on the NBC app

That's what friends are for! Kim Kardashian has Paris Hilton to thank for jump-starting her massive success. The reality star told sister Khloe in an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that she's planning to appear in her longtime pal and former boss' new music video because she's willing to "do anything" for her. Kim was still unknown when she worked as Paris' assistant in the 2000s and has since gone on to become one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet, but she hasn't forgotten to give back to the person who made it all possible.

