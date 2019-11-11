Kim Fields Reunites With 'Facts Of Life' Cast For New Christmas Flick: 'It's Very Special'

Also available on the NBC app

It was a "Facts of Life" reunion! Kim Fields stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about her new holiday movie "You Light Up My Christmas." The actress reveals what it was like to reunite with her former co-stars Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Nancy McKeon for the film, which is set to premiere Dec.1 on Lifetime as part of the channel's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" programming. Kim also looks back at her iconic Mrs. Butterworth's commercial from 1978.

